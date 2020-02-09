2020 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

See pictures of some of the most memorable looks from the 92nd Academy Awards Red Carpet

16 photos
1/16
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sandra Oh attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
2/16
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
3/16
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Director Spike Lee attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb.9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
4/16
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Regina King arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
5/16
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Antonio Banderas attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
6/16
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Laura Dern attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
7/16
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Chrissy Metz attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb.9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
8/16
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Billie Eilish attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
9/16
Robyn Beck/AFP
Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce and his wife Kate Fahy arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 9, 2020.
10/16
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Writer-director Greta Gerwig attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
11/16
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Bong Joon Ho attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
12/16
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Janelle Monáe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
13/16
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
L-R) Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
14/16
Eric McCandless/Getty Images
Billy Porter attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
15/16
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kelly Marie Tran attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
16/16
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Caitriona Balfe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb.9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

This article tagged under:

OscarsAcademy AwardsRed carpet

More Photo Galleries

Photos: See the Swag Stars are Stocking Up On During Oscars Weekend at the GBK Productions Gifting Suite
Photos: See the Swag Stars are Stocking Up On During Oscars Weekend at the GBK Productions Gifting Suite
Knott’s PEANUTS Party Is Full of Aaugh-some Eats
Knott’s PEANUTS Party Is Full of Aaugh-some Eats
Les Cactus, a Boutique Getaway, to Make Its Desert Debut
Les Cactus, a Boutique Getaway, to Make Its Desert Debut
100+ Dazzling Film Costumes Go on Free View
100+ Dazzling Film Costumes Go on Free View
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us