Kevin McCarthy is out as speaker of the House. Taylor Swift is in as the most followed fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, especially tight end Travis Kelce.

Maui tragically burned. Israel reeled from a brutal attack by Hamas. Gaza recorded thousands of deaths as Israel attacked in return.

The Covid-19 pandemic officially came to a close though surges and even deaths continue.



And King Charles finally got his crown.



Take a look at the events of 2023 in this Year in Review.