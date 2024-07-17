11 National Hot Dog Day deals that are frankly delicious

No one seems to love hot dogs quite as much as Joey Chestnut, but the summertime staple certainly has quite a loyal following.

Traditionally celebrated on the third Wednesday in July, National Hot Dog Day is taking over many restaurants on July 17 this year.

Some restaurants are even spacing out the deals and celebrating later in the week, so there are plenty of ways to mark the food holiday. Below, we’ve outlined some of the deals you’ll want to chase down.

Dog Haus

On July 17, participating Dog Haus locations will give rewards members a free Haus Dog when they order in store (no purchase necessary). To find the offer, log in to the app and present the offer to the cashier while ordering.

EG America

Convenience store chain EG America has a week of deals to celebrate National Hot Dog Day. The deals are available at the following locations: Cumberland Farms, Turkey Hill, Quik Stop, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Tom Thumb, Minit Mart, Kwik Shop, Loaf ‘N Jug and Sprint.

Tuesday, July 16: Buy one, get one free hot dog

Wednesday, July 17: $2 for two hot dogs

Thursday, July 18: Buy one, get one free hot dog

Friday, July 19: Free large fountain drink (excludes HyperFreeze, Frozen Cold Brew, Frazil and all other sizes) with the purchase of two hot dogs

Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21: Get a free hot dog with the purchase of two hot dogs

GPM Investments

Convenience store chain GPM Investments is offering rewards members a free Nathan’s hot dog when they buy any fountain drink on July 17.

Hot Dog on a Stick

On July 19, Hot Dog on a Stick is breaking out a secret menu item called The Charlie — a traditional beef or turkey hot dog that’s housed inside the chain’s Cheese on a Stick and served flat like a traditional hot dog.

In addition, the brand is offering customers a free Milk-Bone x Hot Dog on a Stick Bandana and a free bag of Milk-Bone Minis for their dogs when they spend $20. The offer is valid through Aug. 11.

Hedley & Bennett

Culinary lifestyle brand Hedley & Bennett has everything you need to host a fun hot dog night, and the brand is offering customers 20% off sitewide between July 19—21 using the code HOTDOG20.

Instacart

Select Instacart retailers are offering customers $10 off $20 of eligible items, including hot dogs, buns, condiments, drinks and more.

Love’s

Love’s Travel Stops is offering customers a free hot dog or roller grill item on July 17 at participating locations. The offer is available in the Love’s app.

Omaha Steaks

In honor of National Hot Dog Day, Omaha Steaks is giving customers 50% off on the following items when they purchase any other item:

Shake Shack

On July 19, Shake Shack customers can get a free hot dog when they spend $1 or more in-restaurant at a kiosk or in the chain’s app/website for delivery or pickup. Use the code FREEHOTDOG to score the deal.

True Story Foods

To celebrate National Hot Dog Day, True Story Foods customers can take advantage of a buy-one, get-one-free hot dog bundle offer. On July 17, online customers who buy a 6-pack bundle of the brand’s Organic Grass-Fed Uncured Hot Dogs ($49.99) will score another 6-pack for free. The offer is limited to one per customer.

Wienerschnitzel

Participating Wienerschnitzel locations nationwide will offer customers four Chili Dogs for $4 on July 17 in-store only.

