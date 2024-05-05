When it comes to the people who help teach our children reading, writing, arithmetic and so many other important life lessons, we can't thank them enough.

That's why a nationwide effort known as Teacher Appreciation Week rolls around every year to give us all a chance to give our endless thanks to educators.

This year, Teacher Appreciation Week runs from Monday, May 6, through Friday, May 10, and many major retailers, restaurants and brands are offering special discounts and freebies - some of which are actually available year-round.

From school supplies to coffee and everything in between, there are plenty of deals for teachers to take advantage of.

For most offers, you'll need a school ID to verify you're a teacher or staffer.

Classroom Supplies

Office Depot/Office Max

Both stores are offering teachers 30% back in bonus rewards on qualifying purchases from now until June 29. Valid in-store only with valid teacher ID. See the coupon near the bottom of the page here.

Scholastic

During Teacher Appreciation Week, Scholastic's Teacher Store will have the following deals:

$5 off $50

$20 off $100

$35 off $150

$50 off $200+

Scholastic's Book Clubs will also offer teachers 10x Clubs points with orders over $25.

Families looking to express their thanks in the form of a Scholastic gift card, will be automatically entered to win $550 for a teacher. From now until May 10, when you send a Scholastic eGift card you’ll be entered for the chance to win $550 of new books and resources for an educator of your choice.

Staples

Staples' U.S. stores are giving free supply kits to teachers when they come into a participating location and show their ID between May 4 - 11. The kits include:

2 Expo dry-erase markers

1 Sharpie permanent marker

2 Sharpie highlighters

2 Paper Mate ballpoint pens

8 Paper Mate woodcase pencils

2 Paper Mate erases

1 Elmer’s glue stick

1 Elmer’s liquid school glue

Teachers can also get a 20% discount on one in-store purchase between May 5 - 11 with a teacher ID. The offer can't be combined with our discounts and exclusions apply on items including, but not limited to computers, computer hardware/accessories, graphics cards, tablets, Chromebooks, streaming devices, Amazon products, Apple products, ASUS products and Bose products.

Food

Save room for dessert! Teachers (with valid ID) who dine-in at Applebee's during National Teacher Appreciation Week will get a free dessert with any purchase. They'll also get a voucher for a BOGO free entree for a future order, which can be redeemed from May 13 - June 9.

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving teachers a 20% discount from May 6 - 12. Offer is valid for dine-in, call-in, and walk-in orders only with valid teacher ID.

Teachers can get a 20% discount on all orders, with a valid ID at participating BurgerFi restaurants from May 6 - 12.

Teachers can get their caffeine fix once a day, every day during Teacher Appreciation Week. Dunkin’ Refreshers are only $3 through Dunkin’ Rewards.

Golden Corral is giving teachers 20% off one adult buffet purchase from May 6 - 10 in acknowledgment of their dedication to students, families, and communities. Proof of employment is required.

If you give a teacher a cookie... Insomnia Cookies is giving teachers a free classic cookie from May 6 - 12 with valid ID. No purchase necessary.

Get a free dozen donuts for the staff room when you join Krispy Kreme Rewards by May. 11. The deal is open to everyone, not just teachers.

Teachers can get a free cookie or fountain drink when they purchase an entrée in-store from May 6 - 12.

Teachers can get $2 off their smoothies on May 6 and 7 with promo code THANKS2024.

Sonic is offering educators five separate rewards that can be redeemed for various free Sonic menu items. To take advantage of the offers, teachers must sign up for the SONIC Teachers’ Circle program via the Sonic app by May 6.

The following deals can then be redeemed any time between May 6 and May 20 with any qualifying purchase:

Buy one SONIC Blast®, Get One Free

Buy One Entree, Get One Free

Free SONIC® Cheeseburger with any Purchase

Free Large Drink or Slush with any Purchase

Free Small Side with Entrée Purchase

On Teacher Appreciation Day – Tuesday, May 7, TGI Friday's will be serving up free meals to teachers all day long. Teachers who dine-in can choose from the following entrees:

Cheeseburger with Fries

Crispy Chicken Tenders with Fries & Coleslaw

Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

Half Rack of Ribs with choice of side

Half portion of Cajun Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

Whataburger wants to give teachers the right fuel to start their day by gifting them a complimentary breakfast entrée. During National Teacher Appreciation Week, teachers who show their school ID from 5 a.m. - 9 a.m. can get a free taquito, Breakfast on a Bun, or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

They will also be giving away WhataTeacher Table Tents (while supplies last) and 63 teachers will be selected to receive a $1,000 grant for their school.

Year-Round Discounts

Teach for America has organized a list of dozens of discounts and deals from Apple, Headspace, Party City and more. See the entire list here.