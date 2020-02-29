4-Alarm Fire Reported in San Francisco

A fire in an industrial building at Toland Street and Evans Avenue in San Francisco's India Basin area has gone to a fourth alarm, and the building has collapsed, a fire department lieutenant said via Twitter Saturday night.

The blaze was first reported at 8:49 p.m. in the light-industrial neighborhood a block west on Interstate Highway 280. High winds are blowing smoke across that freeway, hampering visibility; SFFD Lt. Jonathan Baxter said delays can be expected for traffic in the area.

4th ALARM TOLAND AND EVANS MEDIA STAGING CESAR CHAVEZ AT EVANS https://t.co/WABHSTMAA4 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 1, 2020

