San Francisco Fire Department

4-Alarm Fire Reported in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

A fire in an industrial building at Toland Street and Evans Avenue in San Francisco's India Basin area has gone to a fourth alarm, and the building has collapsed, a fire department lieutenant said via Twitter Saturday night.

The blaze was first reported at 8:49 p.m. in the light-industrial neighborhood a block west on Interstate Highway 280. High winds are blowing smoke across that freeway, hampering visibility; SFFD Lt. Jonathan Baxter said delays can be expected for traffic in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

