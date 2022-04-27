Making It in the Bay

3 Bay Area Cities Among Most Expensive to Rent: Report

Miami, Boston and San Diego rounded out the top five as rental costs ranged between $2,390 to $2,630.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three Bay Area cities were among the most expensive cities to rent a one-bedroom apartment, according to a newly released report.

In a list from rental agency Zumper, New York City topped the list as rental costs were at $3,420 a month.

For Bay Area cities, San Francisco ranked second on the list at $2,900 and San Jose ranked sixth at $2,300. Meanwhile, Oakland ranked ninth at $2,060.

According to Zumper's report, the recent rent growth in the West Coast's biggest cities were "sluggish." Zumper also reported that rent in 2022 has been rising almost twice as fast as it did through the same period in 2021.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Miami, Boston and San Diego rounded out the top five as rental costs ranged between $2,390 to $2,630. While Los Angeles ranked seventh on the list at $2,250.

For more information, see the complete list here.

This article tagged under:

Making It in the BaySan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseApartments
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us