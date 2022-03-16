Kevin Nishita

3 Charged in Shooting Death of Kevin Nishita in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged three people in connection with the shooting death of security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita, Oakland police announced Wednesday.

Two of the three people charged are in custody, police said. Investigators are trying to locate the third person.

Nishita, 56, was shot in an attempted armed robbery of a news crew in downtown Oakland on Nov. 24 and died days later.

Oakland police Chief LeRonne Armstrong is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the case.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Kevin NishitaOaklandOakland Police DepartmentAlameda County District Attorney's Office
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us