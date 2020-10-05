Houston

3 Dead, 1 Hurt After Partial Building Collapse in Houston

Television news footage showed damage in the building's lower floors

By Associated Press

Three workers were killed Monday during a partial collapse of a high-rise building under construction in Houston, according to fire department officials.

The fire department said one injured worker was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The agency said its rescue team is on the scene and working with an engineer at the site of the building, located near Interstate 10 on the city's westside.

Authorities believed all other workers were accounted for but rescue crews were still working to ensure there were no other victims.

It was not immediately known what caused the partial building collapse.

Television news footage showed damage in the building's lower floors.

The names of the workers who were killed and injured were not immediately released.

