3 Hurt After Bounce House Goes Airborne at New Jersey Carnival

The incident occurred Monday around 4 p.m. at a carnival in a parking lot on the 500 block of Summer Avenue.

By David Chang

Three people were hurt, including a woman who suffered a skull fracture, after a bounce house went airborne at a carnival in Lakewood, New Jersey. 

The incident occurred Monday around 4 p.m. at a carnival in a parking lot on the 500 block of Summer Avenue. Officials said heavy wind sent a bounce house into the air. 

Three people were injured during the incident and taken to the hospital. A woman suffered a skull fracture while two other victims suffered less serious injuries. 

Police continue to investigate. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

