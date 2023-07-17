shooting

3-year-old accidentally shoots and kills sibling with unsecured handgun in California

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

A 3-year-old accidentally shot and killed their 1-year-old sibling Monday in Fallbrook, California after getting ahold of an unsecured handgun, San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies said.

Deputies responded to a call at around 7:30 a.m. and confirmed that a 3-year-old got ahold of an unsecured handgun and shot the 1-year-old, who was taken to Palomar Hospital for a head injury but was pronounced dead at around 8:30 a.m., SDSO Lt. Joseph Jarjura said.

The 1-year-old's name is not being released at this time out of respect for the family and the fact it's a child, deputies said.

Sheriff's Homicide investigators are working to gather more details on what led up to the shooting. There are no outstanding suspects and there are no threats to the community, deputies said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330.

No other information was available.

