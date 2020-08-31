Taiwan

3-Year-Old Girl Safe After Being Lofted by Kite in Taiwan

A 3-year-old girl in Taiwan was reported safe after becoming caught in the strings of a kite and lifted high into the sky.

The unidentified girl was taking part in a kite festival Sunday in the seaside town of Nanlioao when she was caught up by a giant, long-tailed orange kite.

Video shot at the scene showed her twisting several times above a crowd of adults who struggled to pull the kite back to earth.

News reports said the girl was frightened but suffered no physical injuries in the incident beyond scrapes around her neck and face.

