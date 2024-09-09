Arizona

30 people injured in alleged drunk driving incident as man drives into Arizona building

A 73-year-old man was trying to leave an Elks Lodge in Apache Junction when he drove into the side of the building, police said.

By Doha Madani | NBC News

A vehicle rammed into Elks Lodge #2349
Apache Junction Arizona

Arizona police estimate 30 people were injured when, they said, a 73-year-old man drove into the building of the lodge he was trying to leave.

Thomas Edward Kain, 73, was arrested after the vehicle drove into the Elks Lodge building in Apache Junction on Saturday night, police said. Alcohol "was a contributing factor," said police, who provided no additional details.

"This accident shows just how dangerous it can be to drink and drive," Apache Junction police said. "Alcohol impairs your ability to drive safely by reducing your reaction time and decision-making skills."

No deaths were reported, but police reported a number of injuries of varying severity. At least 10 people were taken to local hospitals.

One person was in critical but stable condition.

Fifteen people were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and five others took themselves to hospitals, police said.

Jail records show Kain was in custody in Pinal County. He did not immediately return a phone call, and court records were not available online Sunday.

"We want everyone to remember that drunk driving can have serious consequences, not just for the driver but for everyone around them," the city said.

The Elks Lodge said on Facebook that it was thinking of everyone injured and their family members. It also shared the number of a crisis support hotline for those in need.

"In response to the unfortunate incident at the Apache Junction Elks Lodge last night, we want to express our heartfelt sympathy and support for all those impacted," it said.

