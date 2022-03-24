$3,000 Reward Offered in Search for Suspect in Sophia Mason's Death

Merced police are looking for Dhante Jackson, who is wanted in connection with the death of a young girl from Hayward, and they're now offering a reward.

Police have put up a $3,000 reward for Jackson, who is wanted in the slaying of his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter, Sophia Mason.

Mason was found dead at a home in Merced earlier this month.

Mason's mother, Samantha Johnson, was charged in the killing. Johnson is being held without bail.

Mason's body was found after relatives told police they had not seen her since December. It's not clear how she died.

Mason's family told NBC Bay Area they're grateful a reward is being offered and hope police track down Jackson.

Jackson is believed to be in the Bay Area. Anyone who might know his whereabouts is asked to call police.