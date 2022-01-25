Florida

39 Missing After Suspected Human Smuggling Boat Capsizes 45 Miles From Florida

By NBC 6

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for 39 people after the boat they were on reportedly capsized about 45 miles off Florida's coast over the weekend.

Officials said the boat, believed to be part of a human smuggling venture, was reported to have capsized about 45 miles east of Fort Pierce Inlet Saturday night.

Coast Guard officials said they received a report from a good Samaritan who'd rescued a man found clinging to the vessel.

A photo showing the man sitting on top of the capsized vessel was released by the Coast Guard on Tuesday.

The survivor said he'd left Bimini, Bahamas on Saturday night with 39 other people when they encountered severe weather which caused their vessel to capsize.

The man said no one was wearing a life jacket.

Crews were searching by air and water for any possible survivors.

