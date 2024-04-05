4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes the US Northeast

An earthquake in New Jersey sent shockwaves up the densely populated Northeast corridor Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Eastern Seaboard reporting they felt rumbling.

The agency reported a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 centered near Lebanon, New Jersey.

The earthquake was felt throughout New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and as far as Massachusetts and Maryland, with resident in those states reporting feeling the ground shake.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered ground stops at Newark and JFK airports, NBC New York reports. In midtown Manhattan, the usual cacophony of traffic grew louder as motorists blared their horns on momentarily shuddering streets. Some Brooklyn residents heard a booming sound and their building shaking.

A UN Security Council meeting to discuss humanitarian aid in Gaza was interrupted by the earthquake, video shows.

The earthquake also led to the brief evacuation of Philadelphia’s City Hall, NBC Philadelphia reports. The Port Authority Transit Corporation, a rail line that runs between Philadelphia and Camden County, New Jersey, suspended their service.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul posted on X that her team was assessing impacts and any possible damage.

There are fault lines in New York City, but experts say earthquakes in the area are very rare and that residents have nothing to fear, according to NBC New York.