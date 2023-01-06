animals

4-Foot Boa Constrictor Found in Luggage at Tampa Airport

Images posted by the agency showed the animal near a pair of shoes and what appeared to be a laptop

x-ray image
TSA via Instagram

Workers at Tampa International Airport discovered a 4-foot boa constrictor in a passenger’s luggage, authorities said Friday.

The coiled reptile was discovered as the baggage passed through an X-ray machine, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement. 

Images posted by the agency showed the animal near a pair of shoes and what appeared to be a laptop.

Alligators, snakes and hedgehogs, oh my! “Monster Croc Wrangler” star Matt Wright stopped by “Access Live” with his animal friends to raise awareness about habitat conservation around the world. Watch Kit Hoover and Scott Evans get freaked out by a giant boa constrictor!
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For more on this story, go to NBC News

This article tagged under:

animals
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us