Texas

4 injured after plane crashes into 3 cars on Texas highway, police say

A police video statement on Facebook said three vehicles were damaged and images showed the aircraft split at the fuselage with part of the wreckage resting atop a car.

By The Associated Press

Plane crash.
KMOL-TV

A twin-engine propeller plane crashed onto a Texas highway and split in two Wednesday afternoon, scattering debris across the road and sending four people to hospitals, authorities said.

The Piper PA-31 with just the pilot aboard crashed about 3 p.m. near a highway overpass in Victoria, some 150 miles (240 kilometers) southwest of Houston, the Federal Aviation Administration said. A police video statement on Facebook said three vehicles were damaged and images showed the aircraft split at the fuselage with part of the wreckage resting atop a car.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Victoria Police Deputy Chief Eline Moya said three people had non-life threatening injuries, one was transported to an out-of-town hospital for higher level treatment, and the pilot was being evaluated. Moya did not specify if the pilot was among those taken to a hospital.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“This is not something we see every day, but we are glad that people seem to be OK and they’re getting checked out,” Moya said.

The pilot’s name and condition were not immediately released. The FAA said it would investigate the crash.

Tony Poynor said he was approaching an intersection when he started hearing the sound of a small plane engine very close to him.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Celebrity News 9 mins ago

Roger Goodell says NFL's relationship with Jay-Z's Roc Nation is ‘not changing'

Crime and Courts 10 mins ago

On Reddit account linked to man charged with killing UnitedHealthcare CEO, posts describe back pain and spinal surgery

“To the left of me you start seeing on the wall a shadow of this plane," he said. “Then it passed over the top of my truck. And it’s still horizontal at this point, then about a quarter of a mile in front of me it starts to wobble.”

He said that after the crash, he approached the plane and the pilot was conscious but was unable to get him out.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Texas
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us