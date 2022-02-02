4 People Arrested in Death of Actor Michael K. Williams

Four people have been arrested in connection with the drug overdose death last year of actor Michael K. Williams, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

One of the four is charged with selling the fentanyl-laced heroin that allegedly killed Williams, famed for his role as Omar Little in "The Wire."

Statement of U.S. Attorney Damian Williams on the arrests of four defendants in connection with the overdose death of Michael K. Williams pic.twitter.com/EtrtYTr7xF — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) February 2, 2022

Williams, 54, was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Sept. 6. Later that month, the medical examiner's office confirmed that he had died of an overdose.

Manhattan federal prosecutors say Irvin Cartagena, who was allegedly caught on a security camera selling Williams the drugs, was arrested in Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

Three alleged co-conspirators -- Hector Robles, Luis Cruz and Carlos Macci -- were arrested in New York Tuesday.

The four men all face conspiracy charges that could land them in prison for up to 40 years. Cartagena faces additional charges tied to Williams' death that could get him an additional 20 years.

"This is a public health crisis. And it has to stop. Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.