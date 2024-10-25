4-year-old was caught on video predicting her future husband. 22 years later, they married

In 1992, a little girl dressed up as a princess and successfully predicted her happily ever after.

Kira Nixon was 4 when she announced to her father, who was filming on an old camcorder, that she would marry a boy named Timmy.

“Timmy who?” Kira’s dad asks.

“Timmy Nixon,” she replies, her face serious.

The home video then jumps 22 years ahead to Kira and Timmy Nixon’s wedding day in 2014.

“I also have a dozen diary entries where it’s hearts and Timmy’s last name next to my first name,” Kira, 36, tells TODAY.com with a laugh.

The Nixons grew up going to the same church in Ontario, Canada.

“Timmy always had this adorable cowlick in his hair and he couldn’t pronounce his R’s,” Kira recalls. “I had the biggest crush on him.”

Young Timmy, however, needed a little time. Kira remembers being 6 and inviting Tim to her McDonald's birthday party.

"He got me a Barbie bow and I kissed him on the back of the head,” Kira says. “He got mad and demanded to be taken home.”

Kira Nixon was just 4 when she predicted she would marry Timmy Nixon (right). (Courtesy Kira Nixon)

During elementary school, Kira’s family moved away, and the childhood friends lost touch. But true love waits, and when Kira’s parents returned to their small town in Ontario, Canada, Timmy was eager to reconnect. At this point, the childhood friends were both in their early 20s.

“He came up to me after church and asked me out,” Kira says. On their first date, Kira and Timmy sat by a river, skipping rocks and talking until 2 o’clock in the morning. It was as if no time had passed at all.

“Tim says that when he got home, he told his parents, ‘I think I’m gonna marry Kira,’” Kira shares.

The Nixons, who met at church as children, have been married since 2014. (Courtesy Proper Photography)

Timmy proposed in 2012, and the couple tied the knot in 2014. The couple are parents of 4-year-old daughter, Story, and son, Steihl, 8.

After Kira shared her story on Instagram, it went viral with more than 5 million views.

“I’ll never forget the day we found this old video. Tim and I had just started dating and decided to watch old home videos. When we found this one our jaws dropped,” Kira wrote.

“Wow this is beyond sweet. Something you’d only see in a movie. Soulmates are a real thing,” one person commented.

Added another, “I love how her excitement and energy levels are still the same after 22 years. Definitely a fairy tale.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: