4-Year-Old Survives Fall Into Texas Well

A 4-year-old boy spent hours trapped in a 44-foot deep well in Texas Wednesday, and was saved by first responders, KVEO/NBC News reported.

The boy was walking with his parents when he fell into the well in Garceño, Texas.

“What was key in the successful outcome of this too, was that everybody pitched in—everybody,” assistant Mission Fire Chief Robert Alvarez told KVEO. “You saw a sheriff’s officer with a shovel helping us move soil…whatever needed to be done.”

Rescuers were concerned vibrations caused by their work could further bury the boy, who was wedged roughly nine feet down from the well's opening, KVEO reported.

