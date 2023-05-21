Preliminary 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California Coast

A preliminary 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 11:44 a.m. and it was centered 63.5 miles east of Petolia, 65.3 miles west of Ferndale in Humboldt County, 71.1 miles west of Fortuna and 74.6 miles west-southwest of Eureka, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.



BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL

You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES

Are you prepared for the next big one?