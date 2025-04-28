Florida

5 people, including 3 kids, hospitalized after boat flips in Florida

By Chris Hush

New details were released on Monday after several people on board a boat, including juveniles, were thrown into the water following a crash in Florida's North Miami Beach over the weekend.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, it was around 8 p.m. on Saturday when officers received reports of a boating accident that happened near Maule Lake.

The FWC said that preliminary information indicated that one operator and seven passengers on board the boat were traveling near Maule Lake when it struck another boat that was docked.

Cellphone and surveillance video showed the boat crashing into the other boat, launching into the air and flipping over, sending several people into the water.

The boat operator, identified as 53-year-old Gabriel Salaues, was transported to the hospital, along with a woman and three juveniles.

The conditions of those victims have not been disclosed.

NBC Miami has reached out to family members who were on that boat.

The FWC said a full report into the incident will be released when the investigation is completed.

