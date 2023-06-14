animal stories

5 meerkats die at Philadelphia Zoo following exposure to unknown toxin, officials say

The animals died after exposure to a toxin from a dye used to identify the animals, a zoo official said

Five meerkats died at the Philadelphia Zoo last week after exposure to an unknown toxin from a dye routinely used to identify the animals, a zoo official said.

The zoo has used the topical agricultural dye called Nyanzol-D for over 30 years, according to Rachel Metz, Vice President of Animal Well-Being.

"So the question is what is the difference that caused these animals’ deaths," she said. "We’ve been implementing a robust internal and external fact-finding mission."

