5 People Stabbed Following Fight in Downtown Napa: Police

Napa police are looking for suspects after five people were stabbed in a fight Friday night.

According to police, the attack happened just before 11:20 p.m. on 2nd Street, between the city parking garage and the historic old courthouse in downtown Napa.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Witnesses reported seeing several people fighting in the area, Napa police said.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found blood in the street but they didn't find any suspects or victims.

The five victims later showed up at the Queen of the Valley Hospital.

Napa police said that two of the men stabbed were admitted into intensive care for their injuries. While the other three men were treated and later released from the hospital.

Napa police believe the attack was possibly gang-related based of the witnesses' reports of gang signs being used and what the victims had told them.

Police at this time have no suspects in custody.

Anybody with any information is being asked to email Detective Kyle Cadena, the lead detective in the case at kcadena@cityofnapa.org.