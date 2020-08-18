5-Year-Old Rescued From Inside Gun Safe in Maryland

A 5-year-old was trapped inside a large gun safe in Howard County, Maryland, on Tuesday and needed to be rescued by the fire department.

A mother called 911 at 12:08 p.m. to report that her child had somehow gotten into the safe. A fire department crew arrived eight minutes later, fire department spokesman Brad Tanner said.

Firefighters immediately started drilling holes in the safe in case there was no air inside.

“We said, 'We’re drilling holes and we’re going to get you out,'" Tanner said.

Crews called a locksmith but were able to free the child on their own, using the jaws of life and other tools used after serious car crashes. A photo shows a hole in the heavy metal safe large enough for someone small to pass through.

The child spent at least 40 minutes inside the safe and was freed by 12:46 p.m. There were no guns inside.

The child was scared but released to their parents “in good spirits.” Officials declined to say whether it was a boy or a girl who was trapped.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says “the safest home for a child is one without guns.” Here are two sets of tips on how to keep children safe if you do own guns.

The accident serves as a reminder to parents to always keep a safe closed and to scan a home for other potential dangers to children, Tanner said.

“Hide-and-seek could be a very dangerous game for a kid,” he said.

