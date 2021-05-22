mega millions

$515 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold in Pennsylvania

It is the ninth-largest jackpot awarded in the history of the game, and the largest prize won in the state since 2010

A customer purchases a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven store
Scott Olson/Getty Images

A winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth an estimated $515 million was sold in Pennsylvania, making it one of the largest lottery jackpots in the history of the game, lottery officials announced Friday.

The winning numbers were 6-9-17-18-48, with 8 as the Mega Ball. If the winner chooses the cash option, the ticket is worth $348.6 million.

This is the third time someone in Pennsylvania has won a Mega Millions jackpot since the lottery game began in 2002. A Pittsburgh man won a $149 million prize back in 2014. Later in 2015, a $153 million winning jackpot ticket was bought by a Virginia truck driver while on his route in Pennsylvania.

But Friday's winning jackpot is the largest amount won in the state since it became a Mega Millions participant in 2010.

