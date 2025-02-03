55 victims of midair crash found in Potomac River, wreckage removal to begin Monday

The bodies of 55 out of 67 victims killed when a plane and helicopter crashed near Reagan National Airport have been recovered from the Potomac River, officials said in a press conference Sunday.

First responders will not stop searching until all remaining victims are found, they said.

“We’re going to recover everyone,” said D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly. “If we knew where they were, though, we would already have them out, so we have some work to do as the salvage operation goes on, and we will absolutely stay here and search until such point as we have everybody.”

Recovery crews have also been hard at work doing rehearsals to prepare for Monday morning, when they will lift the wreckage of the plane out of the Potomac River using a crane in the middle of the river.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 02: A crane moves in to place on the Potomac River for recovery efforts on February 02, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided midair with a military Black Hawk helicopter while on approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 29, 2025 outside of Washington, DC. According to reports, there were no survivors among the 67 people onboard both aircraft. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Once the plane wreckage is removed, it will then be taken to a hangar for the National Transportation Safety Board investigation.

Officials also said that a D.C. police diver was hospitalized for hypothermia and is expected to be okay.

Those divers have been going into the water with cameras on their helmets. Debris spread out in the water is making the operation more difficult, and divers have to map out the locations of debris.

The victims include members of the figure skating community returning from a development camp in Kansas, soldiers, a group of friends returning from a hunting trip and a woman who was slated to start as a professor at the Howard University School of Law in the fall. Public schools in Fairfax and Loudoun counties said students were among the dead.

Grieving families gathered at DCA on the banks of the Potomac River Sunday to mourn their loved ones.

Mourners have created memorials near the crash site, at the Ashburn Ice House and a Virginia home where two girls and their parents lived.

Several D.C.-area community foundations have come together to launch a relief fund for families of the victims.