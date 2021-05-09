Colorado

6 People Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide at Birthday Party in Colorado

The gunman is believed to be the boyfriend of one of the victims, based on a preliminary investigation

KUSA Colorado
KUSA

Six people were killed at a birthday party in Colorado Springs early Sunday after a man opened fire inside a home before taking his own life.

An unidentified suspect drove to the party, located at a mobile home community, entered the residence where people were gathered and began shooting at around 12:18 a.m., according to Colorado Springs Police. He is believed to be the boyfriend of one of the victims, based on a preliminary investigation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Children who were at the party were unharmed and are in the custody of family members, police said.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

India 14 hours ago

As Cases Grow, India's Vaccination Campaign Falters

Saturday Night Live 12 hours ago

Elon Musk Reveals Asperger's Diagnosis as ‘SNL' Celebrates Mother's Day

Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said officers and investigators working the case are “left incredibly shaken.”

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Colorado
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us