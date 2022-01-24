soccer stampede

6 Reported Killed in Stampede at African Cup Soccer Game

Soccer officials said around 50,000 people had tried to attend the match

Comoros' goalkeeper Chaker Alhadhur, left, fails to stop a goal shot from Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar, far right, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Cameroon and Comoros at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

At least six people have died in a stampede outside a stadium hosting an African Cup of Nations soccer game in Cameroon, an official said Monday.

Naseri Paul Biya, governor of the central region of Cameroon, said there could be more casualties.

The stampede happened as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium in the Cameroon capital of Yaounde to watch the host country play Comoros in a last 16 knockout game in Africa's top soccer tournament.

Officials at the nearby Messassi hospital said they had received at least 40 injured people from the stampede.

“Some of the injured are in desperate condition," said Olinga Prudence, a nurse. “We will have to evacuate them to a specialized hospital.”

Soccer officials said around 50,000 people had tried to attend the match. The stadium has a capacity of 60,000 but it was not meant to be more than 80% full for the game due to restrictions on the size of the crowd because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cameroon won the game 2-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

