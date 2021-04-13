Louisiana

6 Rescued, Others Missing After 129-Foot Boat Capsizes Off Louisiana Coast

It is not clear how many people are missing

A commercial lift boat capsized off the coast of Louisiana on April 13, 2021.
U.S. Coast Guard

The Coast Guard says it and multiple other vessels rescued six people and were looking for more after a commercial lift boat capsized off the Louisiana coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard Heartland said in a statement Tuesday night that it and several “good samaritan” vessels were responding to an area in the Gulf of Mexico 8 miles south of Port Fourchon after the 129-foot boat overturned.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The Advocate reports that a search plane is flying in to assist.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

1 hour ago

Decision Expected on Charges for Cop Who Shot Daunte Wright

Capitol Police 31 mins ago

Report: Broad Missteps Left Capitol Police Unprepared Jan. 6

The Coast Guard received a distress call from the lift boat around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It responded to the scene within 30 minutes.

The agency warned in a Facebook post that there were “significant hazards to life and property” following flooding and storms that passed through the area earlier Tuesday. However, it is not clear why the boat capsized.

Officials have not confirmed how many people are missing.

Staff/AP

This article tagged under:

LouisianaU.S. Coast Guard
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us