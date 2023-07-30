Accident

6-year-old girl dies after mother accidentally struck her with a boat propeller in Arizona

The parents realized their child was in the water and that her leg had been amputated by the boat's propeller, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

By Mirna Alsharif | NBC News

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

A 6-year-old girl died in Arizona in a horrific boating accident Friday after her mother accidentally struck the child with a boat propeller on Friday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

A group of 12 people made up of two families were on a boat since 7 a.m. on Lake Pleasant. At 11 a.m. one of the families called 911 to report their young daughter had been hit by the boat’s propeller.

"Witnesses at the scene confirmed that the child’s mother was operating the boat when she began to drive and, unbeknownst to the family, the child had somehow entered the water," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "The father of the child was in the water holding onto a wakeboard when he noticed someone in the water and swam to the child."

