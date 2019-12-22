69-Vehicle Pileup Leaves More Than 50 Injured in Virginia

Police in Virginia say a 69-vehicle pileup on a major interstate in York County left some people with serious injuries.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a statement that the accident happened at about 7:51 a.m. Sunday. A section of Interstate 64 was shut down as state troopers investigate. All lanes have reopened.

Fifty-one people were treated and transported for injuries, according to police. Most of the injuries are minor, but 11 people have serious injuries.

The York County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia Department of Transportation were also on scene. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

State police said there was fog and ice along a bridge at the time of the wreck.

“We do not know the cause of the accident at this time but we do have causative factors, which is heavy fog and icy road conditions,” Anaya said.

Photos from the scene showed a tangled mass of metal, with car hoods crumpled, windows smashed and a red truck plopped on top of another vehicle.

“We did have to extricate, or remove with the jaws of life as they’re known, a few patients, but no fire involved,” York County Fire and EMS Chief Steve Kopczynski said.

Ivan Levy said he and his wife were both headed to Williamsburg, where they work, in separate vehicles around the time of the crash.

Levy told The Associated Press he started slowing his truck down and turned his hazard lights on when he saw thick fog.

“Next thing I know I see cars just start piling up on top of each other,” he said.

Levy was able to stop in time but then got a call from his wife saying she had been in the wreck.

“It was just so scary,” said Alena Levy, who was evaluated at a hospital but was not seriously injured.

Ivan Levy said he ran past cars to find his wife and help her out. They made their way back to his truck, and Ivan Levy said he then grabbed a medical kit and started checking on other victims because first responders hadn't arrived yet.

He said the car his wife had been driving was a Christmas gift. “She was all upset about the vehicle, and I was like, ‘Look, honey, it's just metal,'” he said.