7-Year-Old Girl Shot While Trick-or-Treating in Chicago

A 7-year-old girl who was trick-or-treating with her family remained in critical condition early Friday after she was one of two people shot on Halloween night on Chicago's West Side.

The shooting took place at around 5:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 26th Street in the city's Little Village neighborhood, according to police.

Authorities say the girl was on the sidewalk, walking eastbound on 26th Street while trick-or-treating. Three males on the south side of the street began chasing another 30-year-old, according to police, who said one of them then took out a gun and opened fire. Girl Badly Wounded After Being Shot While Trick-or-Treating

The girl - who was dressed in a bumblebee costume, according to multiple reports - was shot in the lower neck and taken to Stroger Hospital where she remained in critical condition early Friday, according to police.

Authorities say the 30-year-old man was shot in the left hand and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. Police said Friday that it did not appear as though he and girl were together at the time of the shooting.

"The shooting yesterday was reprehensible," Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said at a news conference Friday morning. "Those involved don't deserve to be in our city. So I'm disgusted but committed to doing everything we can to find the cowards that would engage in a gun battle in the early evening hours while children were trick-or-treating."

A video posted to social media Thursday shows the moment that gunfire rang out, with people immediately fleeing from the scene.

Warning: the following video could be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised:

Video Shows Aftermath of Little Village Shooting

No one was in custody in connection with the incident, officials said, though Johnson said Friday morning that investigators had used video of the scene to identify a person of interest in the case, adding that there was a "great possibility" that the suspect identified was the shooter.

The gunman was wearing a "Jason" mask from the movie "Friday the 13th," Johnson said. He added that police were still looking for multiple offenders involved in the case and urged anyone with information to come forward.

"This is a crime that touches all of us and there's no place for this savagery in our city," Johnson said. "Together we can be one set of eyes and one set of ears. Together we can find the individuals responsible for this abhorrent crime and together we can bring them to justice."