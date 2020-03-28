President Donald Trump visited Norfolk, Va. on Saturday to see off the USNS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship that is headed to New York to provide extra space and support to medical workers in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

“In a few moments the crew of the navy hospital ship USNS Comfort, which is really something, will embark for New York City where they will join the ranks of tens of thousands of amazing doctors, nurses and medical professionals who are battling to save American lives," Trump said, speaking in front of the ship.

“This great ship behind me is a 70,000-ton message of hope and solidarity to the incredible people of New York. A place I know very well, a place I love," Trump continued.

The USNS Comfort will be used to treat patients who are not infected with COVID-19 in order to free up much-needed hospital space for infected patients in New York City.

"People will be coming out of hospitals who don't have the virus and they'll be on the ship where they have great operating rooms and great facilities," Trump said. "By serving these emergency patients away from the hospitals, beds will be opened up all over the city for those who are infected."

