706 Kyles gathered in Kyle, Texas, to try and beat Guinness World Record

The current Guinness World Records holder goes to a town of Bosnia in 2017.

By The Associated Press

How many people named Kyle can fit in one place? For one Texas city, not enough.

Another attempt by the city of Kyle, Texas, to break the world record for the largest gathering of people with one name fell short Saturday despite 706 Kyles of all ages turning up at a park in the suburbs of Austin.

According to Guinness World Records, the crown is currently held by a town in Bosnia that, in 2017, brought together 2,325 people named Ivan.

It’s not the first time the Kyles have come gunning for the Ivans. Last year, the official count at what has become known as the Gathering of the Kyles clocked in at 1,490 in the fast-growing Texas city that is about 37 miles south of Austin, the state's capital.

This photo taken by a drone and provided by the City of Kyle, Texas, shows an attempt by the city to break the world record for the largest gathering of people with one name, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Kyle. (City of Kyle, Texas via AP)

Kyle is not a chart-topper among popular names in the U.S., according to the Social Security Administration, which annually tracks the names given to girls and boys in each state. The most recent data showed Kyle ranked 416th among male names in 2023.

By comparison, Ivan ranked 153.

