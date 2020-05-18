Camp Pendleton Brush Fire Nearly Contained: Base

The Camp Pendleton Fire Department is battling a brush fire that started in a training area Monday.

The fire was in the Mike Training Area on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, spokesperson 2nd Lt. Charlotte M. Dennis confirmed to NBC 7.

As of 6 a.m., the fire was estimated at 150 acres and firefighters had 80% containment, according to the base. All resources, minus one brush truck that remains in patrol status, have been released, the base said.

If you live in @SDSO Fallbrook and @SDSOVista, be aware that smoke burning from a brush fire on Camp Pendleton may be visible in your area. https://t.co/99RuCf6Utl — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) May 19, 2020

It was first reported at 8 acres around 8 p.m. and by 9:30 p.m. had grown to 35 acres.

NBC 7 received reports of the fire around 6:30 p.m. No other information was available.