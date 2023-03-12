8 Dead After Boat Capsizes at San Diego Beach

At least eight people are dead after two alleged smuggling boats reached Black's Beach in San Diego, California, amid heavy fog, and one capsized in the surf Saturday night, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

At about 11:30 p.m. SDFD Lifeguards received a 911 call from a Spanish-speaking woman saying she was on a panga boat with eight people that made it to shore at Black's Beach and that another panga boat with 15 people had capsized and people were in the water, SDFD said.

Lifeguards found it very difficult to access the beach because of the high tide, but eventually found two overturned pangas and lifeless bodies about 800 yards north of the base of Black Gold Road, La Jolla.

Additional lifeguards and firefighters arrived along with Customs and Border Protection and medics to help the victims.

Lifeguards at the scene found seven bodies deceased and while pulling victims from knee-deep water, CBP officers found an eight-person deceased.

"After an hour of searching and recovering bodies, we [San Diego Lifeguards] were in recovery mode for about five hours after that," said Chief James Gartland, with SDFD Lifeguards.

Several lifejackets and fuel barrels were also found, SDFD said. All victims were turned over to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

"This is one of the worst maritime smuggling tragedies that I can think of in California, certainly here in the city of San Diego," Gartland said.

Since 2017, we've had a 771% increase in human trafficking in the Southern California coastal region and since 2021, there have been 23 lives lost at sea, said Capt. James Spitler, sector commander for the U.S. Coast Guard San Diego.

"This is not necessarily people trying to find a better life," Spitler said. "This is part of a transnational criminal organization effort to smuggle people into the United States. These people are often labor-trafficked and sex- trafficked when they arrive."

Several agencies responded to the scene including San Diego Police, CBP, US Coast Guard, State Lifeguards and UC San Diego Police.

Black's Beach is a secluded section of beach beneath bluffs in Torrey Pines on the Pacific Ocean in La Jolla, San Diego.

A press conference is expected later Sunday morning.

No other information was available.

