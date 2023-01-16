Florida

8 People Shot at Florida Car Show

Four others suffered from non-gunshot wounds while fleeing the scene.

Eight people were injured in a shooting at a car show on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Fort Pierce, sheriff's officials said.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputies responded at around 5:20 p.m. to the area of Avenue M and 13th Street, where shots rang out during the MLK Day celebration. Nearly 1,000 people were in attendance.

"There was a disagreement of some sort between two parties, and unfortunately they decided to resolve that with guns," Chief Deputy Brian Hester said.

Out of the eight victims, one person was in critical condition, a sheriff's spokesperson said. Additionally, four others suffered from non-gunshot wounds while trying to flee the scene.

"It was mass chaos when shots rang out," Hester said.

Suspect information or a motive were not available. The shooting remains under investigation.

