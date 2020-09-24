89-Year-Old Pizza Deliveryman Gets Surprise $12K Tip

The act of kindness can be priceless. But for Derlin Newey, a pizza delivery driver from Roy, Utah, it was actually worth $12,069.

According to NBC affiliate KSL, the 89-year-old deliveryman for Papa Johns Pizza took the 30-hours-a-week gig to make some extra money because his monthly bills cost more than his social security covered.

One of his customers, Carlos Valdez, began recording Newey's deliveries to his family's front door and sharing them on the social media platform TikTok.

Known for saying, “Hello, are you looking for some pizza?” when he delivers, Newey soon became a fan-favorite to the Valdez's 53,000 followers.

“It’s insane. Everybody loves him,” said Valdez, adding that many of his followers commented their frustration that Newey had to work still. “Somebody at that age should not be working that much."

So the Valdez family got the idea to crowdsource funds from their followers to help out Newey.

“Collectively as a TikTok community, we all came together, and we were able to raise $12,000 for this amazing person,” said Valdez.

Along with KSL, the Valdez's made a surprise special delivery to Newey at his door.

89-year old Derlin Newey is a pizza delivery man who received a surprise delivery of his own today. A couple who got to know him from his pizza deliveries raised $12,000 to help him out. He had no idea. The full story runs tonight on @KSL5TV at 6. #ksltv #goodnews pic.twitter.com/Z83K5LTKPh — Alex Cabrero (@KSL_AlexCabrero) September 22, 2020

“How do I ever say thank you? I don’t know what to say,” said an emotional Newey, adding, “I don’t know what to say, except thank you."

“This couldn’t have gone any better,” Valdez said. “He needed this. I’m just glad we could help him. We just need to treat people with kindness and respect the way he does. He stole our hearts.”

