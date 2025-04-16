Florida

911 call details Florida restaurant ‘disturbance' that led to William Levy's arrest

According to an arrest report, the 44-year-old Levy had been involved in a disturbance at a restaurant in Weston on Monday.

A new 911 call details the "disturbance" at a restaurant in the affluent Weston neighborhood in South Florida that led to the arrest of Cuban-American actor William Levy.

According to an arrest report, the 44-year-old Levy had been involved in a disturbance at the restaurant on Weston Road on Monday.

In the call, someone from the restaurant tells the dispatcher that there are two people inside who refuse to leave.

"We're having two drunks in the restaurant, they are, I think drugged, also, they don't want to leave," the caller says. "They are drinking too much, and they don't want to leave, they don't want to pay the check."

The caller said the restaurant tried to give them a discount and then they got into an argument with another customer.

"They argued with another customer, they are getting more aggressive," the caller says.

Shouting and yelling are heard for several minutes before the call ends.

According to an arrest report, Levy was "highly intoxicated and causing a disturbance inside the restaurant" and was told not to return by the manager.

A deputy arrived and told Levy to leave the property multiple times, but after ignoring the deputy, Levy was taken into custody and booked into jail, the report said.

As he left jail after posting bond Tuesday, Levy said he was trying to break up an argument.

Actor William Levy bonded out of jail Tuesday evening following his arrest for disorderly intoxication and trespassing in South Florida. NBC6's Kim Wynne reports

"All of a sudden, he started arguing with another guy to deescalate the situation, and I’m the one who ended up in handcuffs," Levy told reporters.

Levy faces charges of disorderly intoxication in public and trespassing.

Levy, originally from Cuba, moved to Miami in his teens and first gained fame starring in Spanish telenovelas.

He later appeared in the Tyler Perry movie "The Single Moms Club" and on "Dancing With The Stars," where he came in third place with partner Cheryl Burke in 2012.

