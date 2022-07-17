National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

988 Suicide Prevention Hotline Launches Nationwide

The hotline provides 24/7 free and confidential emotional support around the country to those in mental health distress

People experiencing a mental health crisis can now call or text a three-digit number, 988, to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and connect with mental health professionals trained to respond to such emergencies.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline went live on Saturday morning, according to SAMHSA Assistant Secretary Miriam Delphin-Rittmon.

The hotline was designed to provide 24/7 free and confidential emotional support around the country to those in mental health distress, the 988 lifeline website explains. 

The new number connects the caller to a certified crisis center in the area where the call is placed, according to the website. The hotline is made up of a network of 200 local crisis centers around the country.

The three-digit number is expected to be easier to remember in times of crisis than the 10-digit 800 number, 1-800-273-TALK, currently handled by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The 10-digit number is still operational. It is also meant to streamline mental health responses so people can get the urgent help they need much faster than by calling 911, which generally connects callers to law enforcement agencies rather than mental health professionals.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.

