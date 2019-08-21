Conn. Father Accused of Killing Anguilla Hotel Worker Says He Was a Victim

The accused killer says he was acting in self-defense after a hotel worker came into their room and tried to rob them, pulling out a knife in front of his two daughters. Scott Hapgood also says he fears for his life as he has received death threats on the island. NBC 4 New York's Checkey Beckford reports.

The Connecticut father accused of killing a hotel worker in Anguilla is speaking for first time since the April ordeal, calling the whole situation a “living nightmare.”

Scott Hapgood said that his family has been through a lot since he was accused of killing 27-year-old Kenny Mitchell, an employee of the resort the family was staying at on the Caribbean island.

“We’re hanging on by a thread to be honest with you,” Hapgood said during a press conference Tuesday alongside his lawyer. “It was a terrifying incident, it was a terrifying experience on the island post-arrest.”

Hapgood has been charged with manslaughter in the April 13 killing that took place in his hotel room, right in front of his two daughters — but he says that’s far from all that happened.

The investment banker says he was fighting to protect his family as Mitchell entered their room with a knife in an attempt to rob them, and then died during the struggle. The accused killer did not go into details regarding specifics of the attack on Tuesday, just that he was acting in self-defense and trying to save his wife and three children.

Hapgood said that Mitchell initially arrived at their room wearing his hotel uniform, saying he needed to fix their sink — even though they never called for a repair. Things turned sour quickly, and the Darien resident ended up bloody and bruised, while Mitchell wound up dead.

“I know that I was a victim, or my family was a victim here," Hapgood said.

Family and locals on the British territory said that Mitchell was a fun-loving father and would have no reason to rob tourists. New toxicology reports may help Hapgood’s claims of self-defense, however, as Mitchell was found with cocaine, marijuana and alcohol in his system.

“We want the same thing as the people of Anguilla, for the truth to come out,” Hapgood said. “I think the truth will come out, and I look forward to that.”

The lawyer for Hapgood says her client has been receiving threats while on the island, and hopes to limit his time there. She said she wants the court to allow them to appear via video when possible, instead of traveling back and forth three times a week as he has been doing for hearings. Hapgood has been ordered back in court later this week.

Authorities in Anguilla declined requests for comment.