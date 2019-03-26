Long Lines at Airports Reported Amid Apparent Computer System Outage

This Aug. 8, 2016, file photo shows air passengers in line at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

American Airlines said Tuesday that a computer system it uses for checking in and booking went down, affecting multiple air carriers.

There were widespread reports on social media of passengers inconvenienced by the issue, with long lines at airports across the country.

The airline said in a statement that Sabre Airline Solutions "is currently experiencing a technical issue that is impacting multiple carriers, including American Airlines. Sabre is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

American later said that the issue with Sabre's system "has been resolved."

NBC has reached out to Sabre about the apparent outage and what might have caused it.

The company tweeted to several people who took note of the outage, "We are aware of the issues facing some of our customers. Recovery is in progress. We apologize for the inconvenience."