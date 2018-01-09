Alabama Player Proposes to Girlfriend After Crimson Tide Win

Bradley Bozeman, #75 of the Alabama Crimson Tide, holds the trophy while celebrating with his team after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime to win the CFP National Championship on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama won 26-23.

University of Alabama center Bradley Bozeman scored two big wins Monday night.

Just moments after the Crimson Tide defeated Georgia, 26-23, in an overtime victory, Bozeman got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend Nikki Hegstetter to marry him, "Today" reported.

ESPN tweeted a video of the moment showing Hegstetter pulling out an engagement ring from a newspaper he was holding as a tearful Hegstetter, a former Alabama basketball player, accepts.

The senior offensive lineman later told reporters that he had planned to propose to Hegstetter only following a victory. But had the Tide lost to the Bulldogs?

“We were going to regroup,” he said.

