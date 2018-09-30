'Intentional' Car Explosion Leaves 1 Dead in Penn.

At least one person was killed in what officials are calling an "intentional" car explosion Saturday night in Allentown. The investigation is ongoing.

At least one person died in an "intentional" car explosion in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Saturday night, officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed.

The vehicle exploded in the 700 block of West Turner Street near North Hall Street around 9:30 p.m. One person was killed but officials have not ruled out additional injuries or fatalities.

One neighbor told NBC10 that his entire apartment building shook after the explosion. Another said it sounded like fireworks going off in the street.

"We heard a big blast and we ran out to our balcony to see if we could see anything," neighbor Jonathan Pack said. "My gut reaction was bomb."

Police initially reported at least two people were injured. Shortly after midnight, ATF officials confirmed that one person had died.

Dozens of ATF agents responded to the scene, which they said appeared to be a "criminal matter." County, state and federal officials are also involved in the ongoing investigation. Local residents were advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes around the crime scene.

On Facebook, Allentown Councilman Courtney A. Robinson expressed sympathy for the victim and the community at large, and warned that "this will be a complicated investigation and it will take time until we know what happened."

The FBI said on Twitter that it was working with other agencies and "to assess the situation and determine the cause, with public safety the bureau's highest priority." Officials asked anyone who witnessed the blast or had information about it to contact investigators.

Neighbors, meanwhile, described a confusing and terrifying scene moments after the blast tore through the area.

"Everyone was pretty panicked and talked about leaving town," Pack said. "It was pretty nerve-wracking."

A viewer shared a video of the aftermath of the explosion. The video shows a car engulfed in flames, as well as what appears to be body parts on the ground.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.