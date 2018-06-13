American Airlines Computer Outage Frustrates Passengers Checking In

An hour-long computer outage at American Airlines frustrated passengers nationwide Wednesday when they lost the ability to check in online and using airport kiosks.

But there were no major flight delays reported.

The system went down about 12:30 p.m. and was restored by about 1:30 p.m.

Lines formed at some airports, including Dallas-Fort Worth International, as passengers waited to talk to ticket agents.

“We experienced a brief technical issue impacting several systems including aa.com, our mobile app and self-service kiosks at airports,” the airline said in a statement. “The issue has been resolved and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

The Fort Worth-based airline did not indicate what caused the outage.