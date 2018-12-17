A Third of Americans See 'Major Gains' Toward Women's Equality in Last Year, Poll Finds - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

A Third of Americans See 'Major Gains' Toward Women's Equality in Last Year, Poll Finds

The same percentage of Americans say women have made major gains toward equality in the past decade as they did in a Merit Report poll in 1982

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A Third of Americans See 'Major Gains' Toward Women's Equality in Last Year, Poll Finds
    Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images, File
    This Nov. 29, 2018, file photo shows a #MeToo flag fly below an American flag in Portland, Maine.

    Only about a third of Americans say women have made "major gains" toward equal rights in the past year, which saw the #MeToo movement and a record number of women elected to Congress, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

    Overall, men and women have similar views on how much progress has been made in the year.

    Democratic women remain particularly pessimistic about the gender equality fight over the long term — about a third of them said women have made major gains in the last 10 years, whereas about half of Republican women and men of both parties saw major gains in the same time frame.

    The same percentage of Americans, 46, say women have made major gains toward equality in the past decade as they did in a Merit Report poll in 1982.

    Weinstein Charged With Rape in Historic #MeToo Moment

    [NATL] Harvey Weinstein Charged With Rape, Leaves in Cuffs in Historic #MeToo Moment

    Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein surrendered to police in a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement early Friday morning. Weinstein was charged with rape, criminal sex act and other sex crimes connected to cases involving two separate women.

    (Published Friday, May 25, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices