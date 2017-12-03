Seth Meyers turns it over to the women writers of "Late Night," who respond to the claims of sexual harassment against movie producer Harvey Weinstein. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017)

A majority of Americans believe that sexual harassment takes place in almost all or most workplaces, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

Nearly seven in 10 Americans, or 67 percent, say harassment happens in most workplaces, and the differences between men and women on the question weren't particularly stark.

The bigger difference was in the age of responders. For example, among women 18 to 49 years old, 78 percent say, "sexual harassment happens in almost all or most workplaces." But among women, 50-or-older the number falls 14 points to 64 percent, that's below the national average.

Meanwhile, 49 percent of men said the stories of this fall had caused them to think about their own behavior and how they interact with women. And 44 percent of women said the stories made them want to share their own past personal experiences about how they had been treated as a woman.

