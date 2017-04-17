Animals Recently Endangered, Threatened in US

Published Apr 17, 2017 at 3:05 AM | Updated at 9:52 AM PDT on Apr 17, 2019
As we celebrate Earth Day, we can't forget about the other lives that take up our planet.
Close to 1,500 species are listed as endangered or threatened in or near the United States, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. That means they are in danger of extinction throughout all or a significant portion of their range or likely to become that way in the foreseeable future.
So far, the trispot darter is the sole endangered species of 2019. There were five species added for 2018, 11 for 2017 and a whopping 74 species added for 2016.
Here's a look at some of the most recently endangered and threatened animals below.