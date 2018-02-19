Teen Hero Shot 5 Times at Fla. School Gets Visit From Sheriff

Sheriff Scott Israel met with one student who was shot five times during the Wednesday shooting inside Douglas High School.

A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who was shot multiple times while trying to save his classmates during last week's mass shooting was visited in the hospital by Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

Israel said he was "honored" to visit with 15-year-old Anthony Borges Sunday, just days after the shooting at the Parkland school that claimed 17 lives.

"His family shared that Anthony was shot five times in Wednesday's school attack," BSO tweeted, along with a picture of Israel and Borges. "Fortunately, he is recovering -- but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed. Please join us in praying for the swift recovery of Anthony and all the other victims of this horrific criminal act."

Borges is being hailed a hero for his efforts to save other students during the shooting. A GoFundMe page set up for his family said Borges saved about 20 other students as he attempted to close and lock a classroom door.

He ended up shot in both legs, had his upper left thigh bone shattered, and had a bullet go through his back.

"He has a long road of recovery ahead of him but he is alive and stable," the post says.

The GoFundMe has already raised more than $110,000 of its original goal of $5,000 in just three days.

Officials with Broward Health said that four patients remained hospitalized as of Sunday night, with all in fair condition.